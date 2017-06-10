Black fly outbreak across Spokane brings itchy, bleeding misery - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST
To combat black fly and other blood-thristy bugs, experts recommend using insect repellent, wearing light-colored clothing and covering the neck and hair lines. Once you discover a bite, wash it vigorously to remove the fly saliva and apply an anti-itch lotion or cream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|10 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|May 22
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC