Ben Stuckart will no longer run for C...

Ben Stuckart will no longer run for Congress

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart announced the withdrawal of his Congressional campaign Tuesday afternoon. Stuckart cited family health issues as the reason for the end of his campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Mon budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ... May 31 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ... May 27 beaners 1
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) May 27 Keyanna 43
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC