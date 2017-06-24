24-year-old man charged with murder i...

24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting

Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon.

