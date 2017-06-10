100 years ago in Spokane: Uncertainty over age lands local youth in hot water - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST
However, when the draft required all men age 21 to 30 to register, they did not do so because they didn't think they were actually 21 yet. They claimed they were "uncertain" about their ages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Wed
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC