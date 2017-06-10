100 years ago in Spokane: Teenagers let off light after minor crime spree - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST
Three local teenagers stole a checkbook from a Metaline Falls, Washington, merchant and used it to go on a wild spending spree. Among other things, they used it to buy an Overland automobile and take it on a joyride - until they wrecked it in Newport.
