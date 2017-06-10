100 years ago in Spokane: Local Greeks for American Red Cross - Sun, 04 Jun 2017 PST

About 70 Greeks, "representing practically the entire colony in Spokane," showed their patriotic spirit by donating a total of $250 to the American Red Cross, The Spokesman-Review reported on June 4, 1917. About 70 Greeks, "representing practically the entire colony in Spokane," showed their patriotic spirit by donating a total of $250 to the American Red Cross.

