100 years ago in Spokane: Jury convicts former sheriff's deputy of murder - Tue, 20 Jun 2017 PST
Charles A. Palmer, a former Spokane County deputy and former justice of the peace, was found guilty of second-degree murder in case in which he claimed self-defense, The Spokesman-Review reported on June 20, 1917. Charles A. Palmer, a former Spokane County deputy and former justice of the peace, now had a new title: convicted murderer.
