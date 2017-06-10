100 years ago in Spokane: Daily Chronicle touts city as "mecca"...
It said the colleges in the city - Gonzaga University, Whitworth College, Spokane College and Spokane University - already showed a combined enrollment of 800, and that number was certain to grow. "Spokane offers an ideal environment for these schools of higher learning," said the paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC