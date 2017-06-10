100 years ago in Spokane: Ace aviator narrowly escapes after engine...
Wylie's Curtiss biplane was ascending in big circles over Parkwater when "the regular roar of the exhaust became intermittent, and then suddenly stopped." "A second later, the polished blades of the propeller, smashed to kindling wood, drifted out behind the falling plane," said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.
