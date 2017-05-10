Woman found dead in Mead home; Major ...

Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death

14 hrs ago

Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s.

