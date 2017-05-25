We're No. 2! We're No. 2! Spokane fends off Tacoma in coveted...
Spokane remains Washington's second-largest city, according to Census population estimates released Thursday, but Tacoma is catching up quickly. In 2016, Spokane's population was about 215,973, an increase of 1.36 percent over 2015.
