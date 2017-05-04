Uzcategui makes Coeur d'Alene Symphony debut with "Music from...

Jorge Luis Uzcategui, the Spokane Symphony's assistant conductor, will lead the Coeur d'Alene Symphony in a pair of concerts this weekend at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Symphony fans in Spokane are no doubt familiar with assistant conductor Jorge Luis UzcA tegui's name, having seen him lead the symphony numerous times since his 2015 Spokane Symphony debut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.