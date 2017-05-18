The Seven: The Spokane Area's Best and Biggest Farmers Markets - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST
There's the energy in the air, and live music, too, plus the chance to run into friends, maybe make some new ones. And, of course, there are all of the food - the locally made cheeses, ice creams and ice pops, and - this time of year - the vibrant leafy greens, stalks of rhubarb and red radish bulbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr '17
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr '17
|Harrisson
|34
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC