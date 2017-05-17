Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m. Deputies received information that the driver, and only person in the car, was unresponsive and good Samaritans, who stopped to help, had begun CPR.
