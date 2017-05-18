Teen arrested in standoff also charged in Hai's Market robbery
Spokane police say a teenager arrested after a 3-hour stand-off in Spokane Valley on Tuesday is also facing charges related to an armed robbery at Hai's Market. Detectives forwarded three felony charges related to last week's Hai's Market robbery to prosecutors.
