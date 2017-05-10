SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.
Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|6 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|XTREME BIAS
|42
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|May 22
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|May 17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC