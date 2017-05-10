SWAT team arrests man wanted for mult...

SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.

15 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized.

