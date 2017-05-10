SWAT team arrests man wanted for multiple sex offense charges on N Division St.

Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. information was obtained by Spokane Police Special Victim Unit detectives that a man wanted on multiple sex offense charges was on N Division St. Police say received information that 38-year-old Daniel Wells Jr was armed, had made suicidal statements, and possibly threatened other people. Because of this information, personnel from the SWAT team were utilized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.