State looking for ways to ease Interstate 90 congestion through Spokane - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST
Work crews set up lane restricting barriers on eastbound Interstate 90 on the east end of downtown during morning rush hour May 8. The restrictions are a start to a long repair project on the freeway. An open house is set for Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Central Community Center gym, 500 S. Stone St. The public can stop by at any time during the open house.
