Spokane's Kori Ailene rediscovers her voice on 'Bear With Me' - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST
Taking a break between albums is nothing new for musicians. But moving to Hawaii and giving up songwriting for years takes "hiatus" to another level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr '17
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr '17
|Harrisson
|34
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC