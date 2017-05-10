Spokane woman at a loss after house burns down, car stolen
Rachel has been staying with her friend for the past three weeks and had nowhere else to go because the house she was renting caught fire and is no longer livable. On Thursday Rachel's' 1992 light sea green Honda Accord was stolen and it was one of the few things she owned after the fire destroyed much of what she had.
