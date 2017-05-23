Spokane Valley Fire Department crews ...

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews unable to save man trapped in...

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews tried unsuccessfully to save a man who was trapped headfirst in a hole when it collapsed around him and filled with dirt. Crews were called to the 600 block of North Carnahan Road just before 6:45 a.m. on May 15. It appeared that he was lying on the ground with his head and arms in the hole when it collapsed, said department spokeswoman Melanie Rose.

