Spokane Valley Fire Department crews unable to save man trapped in...

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews tried unsuccessfully to save a man who was trapped headfirst in a hole when it collapsed around him and filled with dirt. Crews were called to the 600 block of North Carnahan Road just before 6:45 a.m. on May 15. It appeared that he was lying on the ground with his head and arms in the hole when it collapsed, said department spokeswoman Melanie Rose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.