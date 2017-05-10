Spokane Symphony to rock the music of Led Zeppelin - Thu, 11 May 2017 PST

Spokane Symphony to rock the music of...

Spokane Symphony to rock the music of Led Zeppelin - Thu, 11 May 2017

The Spokane Symphony will combine rock and classical music by performing "The Music of Led Zeppelin" on Friday at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. The orchestra joins forces with show creator and guest conductor Brent Havens, as well as a full rock band led by singer Randy Jackson, to perform iconic hits from the iconic band.

