Spokane schools may change attendance boundaries in response to new...

In response to a proposla for new multifamily housing developments, Spokane school administrators are recommending changing the attendance boundaries of the development area from the Hutton/Sacajawea/Lewis & Clark boundary area to the Audubon/Glover/North Central boundary. The two developments, the 240-unit Copper River Apartments and the 75-unit Catholic Charities development, are expected to add about 100 elementary students to the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.