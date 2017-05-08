Spokane ranked ninth fittest city in America
According to a study done by Fitbit, Spokane has been named one of the top 10 fittest cities in America. The study, which aggregated data such as daily steps, active minutes, resting heart rate, and sleep duration from more than 10 million users in 2016, revealed the 20 fittest cities in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC