Spokane Police release names of officers involved in recent shooting
The Spokane Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the officer involved shooting that took place Sunday in the area of Fairview Ave. and Perry Street. During the incident, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype (May '14)
|22 hr
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC