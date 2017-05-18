Spokane Police Officer placed on admi...

Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.

