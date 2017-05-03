Spokane Mayor appoints Ormsby as City Attorney
Spokane Mayor David Condon has appointed Mike Ormsby, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, to be the next City Attorney. "Mike brings tremendous experience in public service and private practice that will help the city continue its pursuit of integrated solutions that are making Spokane safer, smarter and healthier," Condon said.
