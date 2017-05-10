Spokane jury's acquittal verdict in homicide case triggers...
Rev. Walter Kendricks leads a discussion about the William Poindexter shooting, in which an acquittal was announced Friday, with concerned citizens who believe the verdict was unjust at Morning Star Baptist Church May 13, 2017, in North Spokane. Jesse Tinsley/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW People shocked by the acquittal this week of Edward Bushnell in the shooting death of William Poindexter gathered at Morning Star Baptist Church Saturday morning to consider how to respond.
