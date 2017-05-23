Spokane homeless count shows slight increase overall and among veterans
The City of Spokane released the results from its annual point-in-time homeless count Tuesday, and it shows an increase in homelessness. Overall homelessness numbers were up 11 percent during the annual count, which is federally mandated and happened on January 16. City of Spokane Community, Housing and Human Services Department officials attribute a rise in one-day count of homeless individuals this year to the pilot program that provided temporary shelter space for everyone that need it this past winter and expanded outreach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mon
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|May 17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Justaskin
|41
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC