Spokane homeless count shows slight increase overall and among veterans

The City of Spokane released the results from its annual point-in-time homeless count Tuesday, and it shows an increase in homelessness. Overall homelessness numbers were up 11 percent during the annual count, which is federally mandated and happened on January 16. City of Spokane Community, Housing and Human Services Department officials attribute a rise in one-day count of homeless individuals this year to the pilot program that provided temporary shelter space for everyone that need it this past winter and expanded outreach.

