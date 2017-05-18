Spokane firefighter gets a big suprise: Firefighter of the year - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST

Saturday's Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade through downtown will begin at 7:45 p.m. with the initial leg moving southbound on Washington Street before the parade marches back and forth on several other streets. The Lilac Festival car show, Cruizin' the Falls, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Spokane Falls Boulevard and Post, Howard and Wall streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.