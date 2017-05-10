Spokane entrepreneurs respond to growing number of graduate transfers - Thu, 11 May 2017 PST
When Vernon Adams transferred from Eastern Washington to Oregon one of the byproducts was the creation of CollegeFreeAgent.com. Now two years removed from Cheney, Adams is Mr. Inspirational, the unwitting catalyst for a remarkable website created by a pair of young Spokane entrepreneurs.
