Spokane Deputies arrest of man on mental health hold turns violent

On Saturday, May 20, around 5:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence in the area of the 39800 block of North Newport Highway to assist mental health professionals with taking an adult male into custody for an evaluation. The male was contacted on the back deck of the house, smoking a cigarette, and appeared calm but said he wasn't going anywhere and that they had the wrong person.

