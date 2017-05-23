Spokane County rolls out emergency notification system, smartphone...
The Code Red mobile alert app is downloaded on a phone during a press conference at the Fire department Training Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Kathy Plonka/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW Local officials on Tuesday rolled out a new smartphone app and notification system that delivers real-time updates about local emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mon
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|May 17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Justaskin
|41
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC