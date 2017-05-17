Spokane County deputies ask for public's help finding missing 39-year-old man
Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|10 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr '17
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr '17
|Harrisson
|34
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC