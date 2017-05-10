Spokane County Courthouse evacuated for suspicious powder found in envelope
Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that an envelope containing white powder was found by mail clerk at the Spokane County Courthouse. The courthouse has been evacuated for the time being.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|1 hr
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|Fri
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC