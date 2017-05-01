Spokane County Commissioners stand by Medical Examiners under investigation
The Washington Department of Health is investigating two doctors with the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office, and the office that appointed them stands behind them. "The County stands behind the excellent public service Dr. Aiken and Dr. Howard provide to our community," Spokane County Commissioner Board Chair, Al French wrote in an e-mail to KHQ.
