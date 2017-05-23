Spokane City Council shoots down speculation on 'soda tax' to pay ...

In this April 15, 2017 photo, a shopper walks among stacks of discount soda at a Wal-Mart store in Santa Fe, N.M. The Spokane City Council sent a letter to businesses Monday saying they weren't pursuing a soda tax like the one considered in Santa Fe. That's the message to owners of restaurants and other small businesses contained in a letter the full panel agreed to Monday, which several lawmakers said should put to rest the false impression they were proposing the tax to pay for police.

