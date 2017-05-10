Spokane City Council set to vote on m...

Spokane City Council set to vote on mayor's nomination of Ormsby as ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Michael Ormsby in September 2011, following guilty plea of MLK bomber Kevin Harpham in Spokane. The Spokane City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night on confirming former U.S. Attorney Michael Ormsby to head the city attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people... 10 hr chris rock 1
skype (May '14) Fri Sammysissy999 3
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr 16 Brenda Peoples 1
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Apr 14 Harrisson 34
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC