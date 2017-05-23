Spokane agrees to settle sexual harassment lawsuit by former...

Spokane js will pay a former worker at the city's wastewater treatment facility $875,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed last year. Sonya O'Brien left the city after five years of harassment that included being "ridiculed and insulted" by her male co-workers and using a locker room frequently defaced with urine, feces and tobacco spit according to the lawsuit.

