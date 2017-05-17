Shawn Vestal: Spokane juries keep showing a loose definition of self-defense - Wed, 17 May 2017 PST
Is there any kind of vigilante shooting-in-the-back that a Spokane jury won't bless with a not-guilty verdict? We already knew that, by the lights of a Spokane jury, you can shoot a guy if you're a drunken, off-duty cop chasing a man you incorrectly believe tried to steal a car. A Spokane jury will call this self-defense, which we learned in 2009 when former Spokane police Officer Jay Olsen was acquitted for shooting Shonto Pete.
