Second suspect in Bo Kirk murder case pleads not guilty
The second man accused of carjacking and murdering a Post Falls father on his way home from work to take his family out for ice cream appeared in court Monday. Bo Kirk's family tells KHQ that seeing Booth in court was hard, they almost didn't expect him to be there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|7 hr
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|May 17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Justaskin
|41
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC