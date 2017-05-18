Riverside State Park long-term planning begins with public meetings - Sun, 21 May 2017 PST

Riverside State Park long-term planni...

Riverside State Park long-term planning begins with public meetings

Riverside State Park is inviting the public to "brainstorm" potential changes and updates to the popular Spokane-area gem during long-term planning meetings that begin this week. Discussions through the year-long process will cover a variety of topics including classifying or zoning the lands and determining appropriate uses, he said.

