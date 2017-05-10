Racial slurs reported in vandalism at the Salish School of Spokane - Fri, 05 May 2017 PST
Vandals broke into one of the buildings at the Salish School of Spokane on North Maple Street overnight Thursday and scrawled racial slurs on the walls. Staff noticed the damage Friday morning but there were no signs as to how the person entered the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC