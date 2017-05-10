PHOTOS: Spokane police patrol team recovers stolen property traded for drugs
Spokane Police report the Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team recovered thousands of dollars worth of property, likely stolen, that was traded for drugs. 61-year-old Jeffrey S. Rise was booked for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
