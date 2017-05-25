PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer
PHOTOS: 4.5 mile beer pipeline to deliver 400,000 liters of beer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," which happens to be the largest metal music festival in the world, are giving us an insiders look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made and how it works. To beef up efficiency at the festival this year which takes place in Germany, festival organizers are installing an underground, 4.3 mile long pipeline to deliver approximately 400,000 liters of beer.
