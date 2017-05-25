Once a notorious Spokane criminal, El...

Once a notorious Spokane criminal, Eldorado Fleetwood Cadillac Brown...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Once a notorious Spokane criminal, Eldorado Fleetwood Cadillac Brown began injuring himself in prison. After punishing him, the state paid him $92,000 to settle a lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... 1 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) 3 hr XTREME BIAS 42
Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble May 22 shrtwvlstnr 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e May 20 Nasty Jenna Britton 1
Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on St... May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec... May 17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people... May 13 chris rock 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,662 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC