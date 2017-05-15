New Spokane NAACP president: 'We've got a lot of work to do' - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST

Kurtis Robinson leads a meeting of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Community Building in downtown Spokane, shortly after he was sworn in as the organization's president. Kurtis Robinson was sworn in as president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP on Monday evening, replacing Phil Tyler, who announced his resignation a month ago .

