Museum Mother's Day tour to take in rock work across the Spokane area - Sun, 07 May 2017 PST
Tickets: $15 for museum members, $20 for nonmembers, available at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, at the MAC's website, or during the tour at Glover Mansion, 321 W. Eighth Ave., or Vera Water and Power, 601 N. Evergreen Road. Instead of examining fine historic homes in Spokane, this year's 28th annual tour will focus on homes, gardens and a church framed and built with exquisite rock work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC