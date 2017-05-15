Murdered man Bo Kirk's memory lives on through acts of kindness
"I was handed a card and told that the person in front of me had paid for my coffee," he said. We joined Beeler at Ron's Drive-Inn in Spokane Valley as he went to make someone's day better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr '17
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC