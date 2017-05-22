Multiple people hospitalized after shooting in Manito Park early...
Police were called to the duck pond in the northern area of the park at about 2:15 a.m. where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound in his thigh, said John O'Brien, spokesman and officer for the Spokane Police Department. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
