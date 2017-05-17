Most of Spokane not impacted by water...

Most of Spokane not impacted by water contamination

6 hrs ago

Despite the water crisis just outside the city limits, most people in the Spokane area do not need to be concerned with the chemicals recently found in groundwater in Airway Heights. Testing of two wells that supply water to the City of Airway Heights indicated high levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic and Perfluorooctanoic acids.

