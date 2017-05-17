Most of Spokane not impacted by water contamination
Despite the water crisis just outside the city limits, most people in the Spokane area do not need to be concerned with the chemicals recently found in groundwater in Airway Heights. Testing of two wells that supply water to the City of Airway Heights indicated high levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic and Perfluorooctanoic acids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|14 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr '17
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr '17
|Harrisson
|34
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC